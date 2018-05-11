Meth, Marijuana Bust In Alliance



According to Alliance Police Lt. Jake Henion, “During the morning of May 11, 2018, The Alliance Police Department served a search warrant at 723 Yellowstone Avenue in Alliance. Suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and methamphetamine pipes were among the drug related items located and seized from the residence. Joshua Dawn, a 25 year old male of Alliance, was arrested on an active Box Butte County arrest warrant and is suspected of committing additional drug related offenses. Henrietta Dawn, a 40 year old female of Alliance, was placed under arrest and booked into the Box Butte County Jail for suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance.”

The Alliance Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol during this investigation.