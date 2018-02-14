Meth Arrest In Alliance

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jake Henion, “During the afternoon of February 13, The Alliance Police Department investigated a shoplifting which occurred at Posh Consignment Shop in Alliance. Approximately one hour later, officers contacted Ryan Arrants who was suspected of being involved with shoplifting. During the investigation, officers located a total of approximately seven grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside Arrant’s vehicle. Officers later recovered four purses from a separate location which were reported stolen from Posh Consignment Shop.”

“Arrants was placed under arrest and booked into the Box Butte County Jail for suspicion of committing Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, and two counts of Shoplifting. The Alliance Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol during this investigation.”