Meter Readers Still Need Help In Alliance

Meter readers are still unable to access many of the yards and meters due to gates that are frozen shut in all quadrants of the City. Residents are asked to shovel a path to the water and electric meters and make sure back yard gates will open. Property owners are invited to read both meters near the date reflected on past bills and call the Utility Billing Office at 762-5075 to report the readings. If you are unsure of the proper reading, you may take a photograph of the meter and e-mail it to info@cityofalliance.net.