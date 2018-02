Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith reports to Panhandle Post that the following incumbents and challengers have filed for positions in Box Butte County.

James Fistler filed for Alliance City Council . Susan Lore filed as a Republican for County Commissioner.

In incumbent filings, Tammy Mowry re-filed for Box Butte County Sheriff, Susan Lore filed as a Republican for County Commissioner, and Mike McGinnis filed for County Commissioner.