Message from 1940s union workers found at Nebraska museum

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Workers restoring the brick facade of the Durham Museum, formerly a 90-year-old train station, found a message in a bottle.
The bottle was found by Cory Chapman, an apprentice with Local 15 of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, in the two-inch gap between the terra cotta exterior and an interior sub wall.
The bottle, which once contained whiskey from the King Springs Distilling Co. in Bardstown, Ky., had a tag for a steel hacksaw with these words scrawled in cursive: “William Grabowski, Frank Grabowski, Jack Healy, Making Repairs, Feb 29 1946.”
After a bit more digging, Chapman found out that these men were union workers. The World-Herald archives contain brief obituaries for at least two of the men and their wives. John “Jack” Healy died in 1964 at age 79, and Frank Grabowski died in 1953.
