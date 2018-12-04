Meryl Allan Cockrell, 81

Meryl Allan Cockrell was born September 25th, 1937 in Tulare, South Dakota.

He passed away on December 1, 2018 in Crawford, Nebraska at the age of 81.

Meryl graduated from Tulare H.S. After graduating he worked for Chicago &

North Western Railroad then served in the US Air Force for four years active

service and two years in the reserves.

After his Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, he return home and met the

love of his life Delores Armstrong. They were married in 1961, and to this union

four children were born.

Meryl worked 42 years for the railroad, first for the C&NW, then the Union Pacific

where he retired in 1999. Meryl enjoyed fishing and camping with his family,

tinkering in his garage and picking on the grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry SR. and Elise Cockrell, brother

Clayton Cockrell and infant son Danny Ray.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dee, sons Bruce (Shelby) Cockrell, Jason

(Melinda) Cockrell and daughter Teresa (Rich) McGinnis, four sisters Harriot

Binger, Norma Palmer, Ruby (Gary) Hugget and Evelyn Ost; two brothers Dennis

and Harry Jr., 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces

and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A celebration of life for Meryl will be held at a date to be determined later in

the spring.

A memorial in lieu of flowers can be donated to Ponderosa Villa Auxiliary of

Crawford, Nebraska or Home Health and Hospice. Donations may be sent to

Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.