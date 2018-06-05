Memorial Services for Leo R. Wacker, 92

Leo R. Wacker, 92, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Highland Park Care Center.

He was born April 17, 1925 in Minatare, Nebraska to Adam and Christina E.

(Hurst) Wacker.

He married Rosie Haas on February 17, 1946 at Minatare, Nebraska. They farmed

several years at Minatare, at Sheep Creek north of Henry, and in 1953 began

farming in Alliance. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Coni (Ron) Sagehorn of Omaha, Jeff (Nancy) Wacker

of Parker, TX and Tim Wacker of Alliance. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren,

9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death

by his parents, his wife, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Memorial services will be held Monday, June 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the United

Methodist Church. Pastor Gideon Achi will officiate. Inurnment will be in the

Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral

Home is in charge of the arrangements.