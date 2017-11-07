Memorial Service For Haynes Is Nov. 16th In Chadron

The Chadron State College Public Relations Club is hosting a memorial service for Dr. Janice Haynes on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. The service is open to the public. Individuals are invited to share their talents to honor the life of Haynes, who died Oct. 11, 2017.

Haynes, an Associate Professor in the Communication Arts Department, began teaching at Chadron State College in 2015. Haynes taught First Year Inquiry (FYI) courses and several communication courses. Haynes had a passion for combining pop culture themes and critical inquiry, with her FYI courses being centralized on those two areas.

All CSC students, faculty and staff, and community members are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP, or if you have a talent you would like to share, such as a musical performance, reciting a poem, etc., please contact Dr. Shaunda French-Collins at 308-432-6302 or sfrench@csc.edu.