Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 21st, 2017 at 11:00am at Chamberlain Chapel with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Mel will be laid to rest at Beaver Wall Cemetery with a private family gathering at a later date.

Melvin Eugene Reeves, 73, of Chadron, Nebraska passed away January 11th, 2017. Mel was born on March 24, 1943 in Chadron, Nebraska to Everett and Doris Reeves.

Mel graduated from Chadron High School in 1961, left the farm and traveled to Waltham, Massachusetts with his best friends, John Urwin, Gary Thompson and Ted Winkelman. There he became a carpenter, met and married Patricia A Carter, and had his three sons. Mel and his family moved back to Chadron in 1974. Mel has been known since then for his skilled carpentry work.

Mel Reeves is survived by his three sons, their spouses, and his beloved grandchildren, Mel and Melanie Reeves and their children Steihl, Sterling and Stealth of Louisville, Nebraska; Matt and Senna Reeves and their children Travis and Wade of Chadron, Nebraska; and Gary and Christy Reeves and their children Braedon and Emma of Rochester, Minnesota, and his sister Merna Connelly of Torrington, Wyoming.

Mel is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ralph, Lawrence, and Russell Reeves.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron State College Athletics-Football program. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.