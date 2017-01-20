Melody F. Heitz, 72

Melody was born on October 17, 1944 to Walter and Janis (Buess) Stephens in Alliance, Nebraska. She entered into eternal life on January 19, 2017.

Melody was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She worked as a dietary supervisor at Box Butte General Hospital for 17 years. She loved her family, the Sandhills, cooking, gardening and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, her children, Brian Heitz of Alliance, Tracey Heitz of Lincoln and Daman Heitz of Newell, SD, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Lauer, Julia Nepper and Linda Nepper all of Alliance and Marcella Smith of Loveland, CO as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wallace Stephens.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tim Stoner officiating. The Rosary will be Sunday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. Both services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the service with burial at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at Bates-Gould on Sunday, January 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, 1040 South Cotner Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68510.

