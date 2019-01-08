Megan Janssen named Teacher of the Month in Rushville

As we ended out the year, we celebrated an amazing first grade teacher with lots of energy, and enthusiasm. Megan Janssen, 1st grade teacher at Rushville Elementary received over 110 nominations for The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District teacher of the month. The Double Q Country crew including, General Manager, Olivia Hasenauer, Aaron Willey, Marketing Specialist and Dave Collins, Chadron State College Sports Announcer surprised Mrs. Janssen in her classroom to celebrate her successes. Other staff members of the elementary school were also on hand to recognize this great teacher.

Megan attended school in Gordon/Rushville and was excited about the opportunity to move home, and teach beside her mother. The students in the classroom were excited to share with everyone what they have been learning this past year, as well as, reasons why their teacher is special. They even shared their good morning song and danced with our team. Mrs. Janssen is not only a phenomenal, kind hearted teacher, she’s also a neighbor to many of her students. We presented Mrs. Janssen with goodies from our sponsors including: Upper Niobrara White NRD, Nebraskaland Tire in Chadron, Helen’s Pancake and Steakhouse of Chadron, and Bloom in Chadron. The students were also excited to receive treats from Tada Quilt Shop and Art Studio of Chadron.

If you know of an outstanding teacher who you’d like to see recognized, nominate them today for our Teacher of the Month under the Panhandle Post contest tab. We’ll recognize two teachers each month, one in the Alliance listening area, another in the Chadron listening area. We’re honored to recognize great teachers for all they do.