Meet the Western Hearing Clinic team

Ryan Massey, CMO HIS HLSS

Ryan Massey was born and raised here in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The exclamation, “growing up on a farm in Nebraska, it doesn’t get much better than that” is often heard in the halls of the clinic. Ryan is a father to two amazing girls, and his wife works in the local school system.





Ryan has followed in his father’s footsteps and found a passion for ears and hearing. Dr. James Massey, Ryan’s father, is an ENT and runs the business with Ryan. Hearing loss hits close to home for both Dr. Massey and Ryan, as they both have hearing loss and wear hearing aids. Ryan is extremely passionate about hearing loss, and goes out of his way to check on patients over the weekends and during holidays.

“We know what it’s like, and that fuels our passion and helps us serve our patients on a personal level,” says Ryan.

Kurt Fahrenbrook, Au.D. CCC-A

Kurt Fahrenbrook has been with the clinic for many years and has spent most of his professional life in clinic settings after graduating from the University of Florida. He serves the regions’ veterans, kids, and has a passion for hearing loss. Kurt lives in the panhandle with his wife and two boys. Kurt travels the panhandle and serves the wonderful folks within it.





