Meet the expert: Dave Dandolph

By DAVE RANDOLPH

Dave’s Pharmacy

Dave Randolph graduated from the University of Wyoming (go Pokes!) and has been a pharmacist for 25 years. He was born and raised in Nebraska. Twenty-four years ago, he married his wife Blanche and together they have raised their five kids. Over fifteen years ago Dave and his family returned to the Panhandle after living in eastern Nebraska for a few years. He worked at the hospital before making the switch to retail at Pamida/Shopko. Five years ago, he and his family took the leap and purchased Shaver’s pharmacy in Hemingford. The rest they say is history.

His true passion in pharmacy is people. He deeply cares about people living healthy and full lives. There are so many aspects to this and that is what drives his clinical focus. Being able to offer A1C and cholesterol tests, vaccines, weight management, or simply taking the time to listen and find solutions, are some of the reasons Dave loves being in pharmacy. Dave and Blanche love Box Butte County and are so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of people’s lives and health here.

Fun fact about Dave: he LOVES horchata!

Stay tuned for more articles and tips on staying healthy through the seasons.