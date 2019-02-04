Medical marijuana bill introduced in Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill that would legalize the use of medical marijuana in Wyoming has been introduced in the state Legislature.

House Bill 278 is sponsored by Republican House Majority Floor Leader Eric Barlow, of Gillette.

It would create an extensive set of guidelines for the use and distribution of medical grade cannabis in Wyoming.

The bill does not provide a wholesale legalization of medical marijuana. Rather, it establishes a tightly regulated system for the substance’s distribution and control.

Barlow tells the Casper Star-Tribune that he’s not advocating for recreational marijuana.

State lawmakers have long been opposed to legalizing any marijuana use.

Opponents point out the lack of research-based evidence of any medicinal benefits of marijuana.

It’s uncertain whether the proposal will get any debate this session because of time constraints.