Meat Goat, Poultry, Swine, And Small Animal Results

Meat Goat Results:

Gattlen Bell Meat Goat Meat Goat Junior Showmanship blue

Gavin Bell Meat Goat Meat Goat Junior Showmanship blue

Ashley Carr Meat Goat Meat Goat Junior Showmanship purple

Seth Meyring Meat Goat Meat Goat Junior Showmanship purple Jr Meat Goat Showman

Emily Thompson Meat Goat Meat Goat Junior Showmanship purple Rs Jr Meat Goat Showman

Macie Vallejo Meat Goat Meat Goat Junior Showmanship blue

Rasine Bolek Meat Goat Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship blue

Shelbee Burke Meat Goat Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship blue

Shelby Carr Meat Goat Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship blue

Jayden Fritzler Meat Goat Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship blue

Zane Gielissen Meat Goat Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship purple Int Meat Goat Showman

Macala Hood Meat Goat Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship blue

Hannah Rudloff-Shaw Meat Goat Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship purple Rs Int Meat Goat Showman

Madison Adam Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship blue

Trystin Gielissen Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship purple Rs Sr Meat Goat Showman Reserve Champion

Baily Hood Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship purple

Peittyn Johnson Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship purple

Ryley Johnson Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship purple

Caleb Nielson Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship blue

Jace Stumpff Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship purple

Elijah Walters Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship blue

Shanna Weaver Meat Goat Meat Goat Senior Showmanship blue

Madison Adam Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Madison Adam Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Gattlen Bell Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Gavin Bell Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Rasine Bolek Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Rasine Bolek Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple Champion Meat Goat

Shelbee Burke Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Shelbee Burke Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Ashley Carr Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Ashley Carr Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Ashley Carr Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Shelby Carr Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Shelby Carr Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Jayden Fritzler Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Jayden Fritzler Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Jayden Fritzler Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Trystin Gielissen Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Zane Gielissen Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Zane Gielissen Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Baily Hood Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Baily Hood Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Macala Hood Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue Champion Rate of Gain

Peittyn Johnson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Peittyn Johnson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Ryley Johnson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Ryley Johnson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Ryley Johnson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Seth Meyring Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Seth Meyring Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Seth Meyring Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple Rs Champion Meat Goat

Caleb Nielson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Hannah Rudloff-Shaw Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Emily Thompson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Emily Thompson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Emily Thompson Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Macie Vallejo Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Macie Vallejo Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Elijah Walters Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Elijah Walters Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) purple

Shanna Weaver Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Shanna Weaver Meat Goat 50 pounds (Market Class) blue

Baily Hood Meat Goat Intermediate Kid purple

Trystin Gielissen Meat Goat Senior Kid purple Champion Breeding Meat Goat

Zane Gielissen Meat Goat Senior Kid blue

Macala Hood Meat Goat Senior Kid purple Rs Champion Breeding Meat Goat

Ryley Johnson Meat Goat Senior Kid blue

Ryley Johnson Meat Goat Senior Kid blue

Shanna Weaver Meat Goat Senior Kid blue

Trystin Gielissen Meat Goat Dry Yearling (never kidded) purple

Zane Gielissen Meat Goat Dry Yearling (never kidded) blue

Ryley Johnson Meat Goat Dry Yearling (never kidded) purple

Poultry Results:

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Poultry Jr. Poultry Showmanship blue

Emily Johnston Box Butte Poultry Jr. Poultry Showmanship purple Jr Poultry Showman

Katrina Karell Box Butte Poultry Jr. Poultry Showmanship blue

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Poultry Jr. Poultry Showmanship purple Rs Jr Poultry Showman

Rasine Bolek Box Butte Poultry Int. Poultry Showmanship purple

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Poultry Int. Poultry Showmanship blue

Shelbee Burke Box Butte Poultry Int. Poultry Showmanship purple Int Poultry Showman Reserve Champion

Braden Connor Box Butte Poultry Int. Poultry Showmanship purple Rs Int Poultry Showman

Emmerae Korte Box Butte Poultry Int. Poultry Showmanship purple

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Poultry Sr. Poultry Showmanship blue

Jack Collins Box Butte Poultry Sr. Poultry Showmanship blue

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Poultry Sr. Poultry Showmanship purple

Madison Korte Box Butte Poultry Sr. Poultry Showmanship purple Rs Sr Poultry Showman

Brett Prelle Box Butte Poultry Sr. Poultry Showmanship purple Sr Poultry Showman Grand Champion

Seth Clark Box Butte Poultry Standard– American blue

Jack Collins Box Butte Poultry Standard– American blue

Jack Collins Box Butte Poultry Standard– American blue

Braden Connor Box Butte Poultry Standard– American blue

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Poultry Standard– American blue

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Poultry Standard– American purple

Madison Korte Box Butte Poultry Standard– American purple

Daniel Steele Box Butte Poultry Standard– American purple

Joseph Steele Box Butte Poultry Standard– American blue

Rasine Bolek Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic purple

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic blue

Shelbee Burke Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic blue

Jack Collins Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic blue

Jack Collins Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic blue

Jack Collins Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic purple

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic purple

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic blue

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic purple

Brett Prelle Box Butte Poultry Standard- Asiatic purple

Emmerae Korte Box Butte Poultry Standard– English purple

Madison Korte Box Butte Poultry Standard– English purple Rs Champion Poultry

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Poultry Standard– English purple

Brett Prelle Box Butte Poultry Standard– English purple

Seth Clark Box Butte Poultry Standard– Mediterranean blue

Jack Collins Box Butte Poultry Standard– Mediterranean purple

Brett Prelle Box Butte Poultry Standard– Mediterranean purple

Sarah Steele Box Butte Poultry Standard– Continental purple

Shelbee Burke Box Butte Poultry Standard– Other purple

Ashley Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Game Class blue

Ashley Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Game Class blue

Shelby Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Game Class blue

Braden Connor Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Game Class blue

Braden Connor Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Game Class purple

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Game Class purple

Ashley Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Single Comb Clean Legged purple

Shelby Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Single Comb Clean Legged purple

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Single Comb Clean Legged purple

Ashley Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged blue

Shelby Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged purple

Seth Clark Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged blue

Katrina Karell Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged purple

Katrina Karell Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged blue

Katrina Karell Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged purple

Katrina Karell Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged purple

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Poultry Bantams– All other Comb Cleaned Legged purple

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged purple

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged blue

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged blue

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged blue

Ashley Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged purple

Shelby Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged blue

Shelby Carr Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged purple

Seth Clark Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged blue

Emily Johnston Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged purple

Emily Johnston Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged purple

Mollie Peterson Box Butte Poultry Bantams– Feather Legged purple Champion Poultry

Rasine Bolek Box Butte Poultry Duck– Heavy Weight blue

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Poultry Duck– Heavy Weight blue

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Poultry Duck– Heavy Weight purple

Braden Connor Box Butte Poultry Duck– Heavy Weight purple

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Poultry Duck– Heavy Weight blue

Kelsey Horton Box Butte Poultry Duck– Heavy Weight purple

Rasine Bolek Box Butte Poultry Duck– Medium Weight purple

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Poultry Duck– Medium Weight blue

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Poultry Duck– Light Weight blue

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Poultry Duck– Light Weight blue

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Poultry Duck– Light Weight purple

Braden Connor Box Butte Poultry Duck– Light Weight blue

Rasine Bolek Box Butte Poultry Duck– Bantam blue

Rasine Bolek Box Butte Poultry Duck– Bantam blue

Rasine Bolek Box Butte Poultry Standard – Hybrid purple

Swine Results:

Gattlen Bell Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Gavin Bell Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Atley Bolek Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship purple

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

John Cotton Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Seth Meyring Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship purple Jr Swine Showman

Sutten Parkison Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Talon Payne Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship purple

Josie Sanders Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship purple Rs Jr Swine Showman

Brenna Schumacher Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Hadley Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Talan Smith Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Carson Thomas Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Natalie Tyler Box Butte Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship blue

Aiden Bolek Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship purple

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship purple Rs Int Swine Showman

Delaney Childers Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship purple

Tyler Cotton Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Avery Davies Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Keagan Hitchcock Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Macala Hood Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Sara Knote Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Trace Langston Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Daren McConville Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Hayden McDonald Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Jayda Meyring Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship purple Int Swine Showman Reserve Champion

Jett Rasmussen Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Wade Sanders Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship purple

Braelyn Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Trell Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Mia Skinner Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Kyler Thomas Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Lilly Wagner Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Wyatt Walker Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Haley Weare Box Butte Swine Int. Swine Showmanship blue

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Sophia Collett Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Baily Hood Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Joshua Jensen Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Nathaniel Jensen Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Emily Knote Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship purple Rs Sr Swine Showman

Mataya Langston Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship purple

Shaylynn McConville Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Jayce Meyring Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship purple Sr Swine Showman Grand Champion

Joshua Milne Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Jack Payne Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship purple

Jace Stumpff Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Lucette Villarreal Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Ellicia Weare Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Hannah Weare Box Butte Swine Sr. Swine Showmanship blue

Gattlen Bell Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Gattlen Bell Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Gavin Bell Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Gavin Bell Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Aiden Bolek Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Atley Bolek Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Atley Bolek Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Catherine Bryner Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Isaiah Bryner Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Jacob Bryner Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Delaney Childers Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Delaney Childers Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple Rs Champion Market Gilt

Delaney Childers Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple Rs Champion Market Barrow Reserve Champion

Sophia Collett Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Sophia Collett Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

John Cotton Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Tyler Cotton Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Tyler Cotton Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Avery Davies Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Avery Davies Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Elizabeth Garza Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Cassey Guthmiller Box Butte Swine Market Hog red Champion Market Swine Rate of Gain

Cassey Guthmiller Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Keagan Hitchcock Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Keagan Hitchcock Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Keagan Hitchcock Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Baily Hood Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Baily Hood Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Macala Hood Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Macala Hood Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Macala Hood Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Joshua Jensen Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Joshua Jensen Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Nathaniel Jensen Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Nathaniel Jensen Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Emily Knote Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Emily Knote Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Sara Knote Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Sara Knote Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Mataya Langston Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Mataya Langston Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Trace Langston Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Trace Langston Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Daren McConville Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Daren McConville Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Daren McConville Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Shaylynn McConville Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Shaylynn McConville Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Shaylynn McConville Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Hayden McDonald Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Hayden McDonald Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Jayce Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Jayce Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple Champion Market Barrow

Jayce Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple Champion Market Swine Grand Champion

Jayda Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Jayda Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Jayda Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Seth Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Seth Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Seth Meyring Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Joshua Milne Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Joshua Milne Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Sutten Parkison Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Sutten Parkison Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Jack Payne Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Jack Payne Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Jack Payne Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple Champion Market Gilt

Talon Payne Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Talon Payne Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Jaelyn Rasmussen Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Josie Sanders Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Josie Sanders Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Wade Sanders Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Wade Sanders Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Brenna Schumacher Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Brenna Schumacher Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Tayton Sherlock Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Trace Sherlock Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Braelyn Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Braelyn Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Braelyn Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Hadley Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Hadley Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Hadley Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Trell Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Trell Shrewsbury Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Mia Skinner Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Mia Skinner Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Talan Smith Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Talan Smith Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Jace Stumpff Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Jace Stumpff Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Carson Thomas Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Carson Thomas Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Kyler Thomas Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Kyler Thomas Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Natalie Tyler Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Lucette Villarreal Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Lucette Villarreal Box Butte Swine Market Hog purple

Lilly Wagner Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Wyatt Walker Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Wyatt Walker Box Butte Swine Market Hog blue

Ellicia Weare Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Ellicia Weare Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Haley Weare Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Haley Weare Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Hannah Weare Box Butte Swine Market Hog red

Small Pet Results:

Ashley Carr Box Butte Small Pets Mammals purple

Ashley Carr Box Butte Small Pets Mammals blue

Shelby Carr Box Butte Small Pets Mammals purple Top Small Animal

Joseph Steele Box Butte Small Pets Fish purple