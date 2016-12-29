McCarthy Family Donates $5,000 to BBHF Capital Campaign



Brooke Shelmadine (left), Box Butte Health Foundation Director, accepted a $5,000 check on November 28th, 2016 from Sandy and Michael McCarthy. The donation was designated for the BBHF Capital Campaign. Phase 1 of the Rehab and Wellness Center expansion and renovation has been completed since earlier this fall, while Phase 2 of the project is set to open the doors to the new Fitness Center in February 2017. Ms. Shelmadine said, "The McCarthy's donation is an excellent example of the pride and commitment current or former residents have to our community. We are grateful for their contribution."