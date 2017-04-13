McCaffrey Happy To Be Honored With Teacher Of The Month At Grandview

Eagle Radio Alliance and Chadron celebrated yet another teacher earlier this week for our monthly Total Reflections Alliance teacher of the month. Mrs. Cathe McCaffrey 5th grade teacher at Grandview elementary was nominated multiple times and our judges felt she certainly was deserving to be recognized as an outstanding teacher! Jason Wentworth, production director and Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager stopped by the classroom to deliver a certificate, goodies and treats for the kids courtesy of Great Western Bank in Alliance. All the kids had great things to say about their teacher and were excited to talk about what they have learned throughout the year. Math, fractions and more was among the topics the kids discussed with us. Mrs. McCaffrey also shared her passion and love for her students. She is an outstanding educator who has been a teacher for 38 years, her love for her students year after year is what she truly enjoys. We are so honored to recognize her for all she does. I’m sure she has made many memories over 3 decades of teaching and has touched many students’ lives over the years.It’s not too late to make your nomination for a future Teacher of the Month winner! Look for the online form here on Panhandle Post or drop off your nomination letter at any of our participating Teacher of the Month sponsors:

In Alliance:

Total Reflections Salon

American Family Insurance

Hometown Heroes Pizza and Subs

Sweet Bre’s Floral and Gifts

Fizzy’s

Great Western Bank

In Chadron:

Upper Niobrara White NRD

Arrow Building Center

Nebraska Tire

Ta-Da Quilt Shop and Art Studio