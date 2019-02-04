Maxine “Max” Bump, 89

Maxine “Max” Bump, age 89 of Chadron, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. She was born in Chadron on June 9, 1929 to Claude (Lee) Haden and Lillian (Effie) Goff-Haden. She was the youngest of four children. Maxine attended school from kindergarten through 12th grade at Chadron Public Schools and graduated with the Chadron High School Class of 1947. Maxine and her best friend in school, Darlene Ostrander (who was the only one allowed to call her “Miki”) were very active in high school activities.

She was united in marriage to Bevin B. Bump, also a native of Chadron, on august 7, 1949. The couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where she supported Bevin in his pursuit of a Law Degree from the University of Nebraska. In June 1952, Bevin graduated with a Juris Doctor degree. While in Lincoln, Maxine supported the couple by working as a secretary for the state in the Nebraska Capital building. They welcomed their first son, Bruce, in June 1952. The couple and son returned to Chadron in August 1952 when Bevin joined his father as a partner in Bump and Bump, Attorneys at Law. Maxine worked in an insurance office until their second son, Bryce, was born in 1954, followed by third son, Brett, in 1957. Maxine was a stay at home mom until 1964 when she joined Bevin in the law office. Maxine managed and was the heart and soul of the law Office for over 46 years. The couple could be seen throughout Chadron with their beloved American Eskimo and Bichon Frise dogs. Maxine and Bevin had a second home at Lake Angostura, S.D. They enjoyed spending time on the boat and entertaining family and friends there. Maxine felt very lucky to have been able to travel extensively while she accompanied Bevin on Bar Association and Masonic Lodge trips.

Maxine is survived by her sons, Bruce (Brenda) of Chadron, Bryce (Lynelle) of Cheyenne, WY and Brett of Black Hawk, SD. In addition, she is survived by her five grandsons; Benjamin, Blake, Beau, Baron, and Briley, and four great-grandchildren; Rhiannon, Gavin, Bryan, and Beckett.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Bevin, her parents and siblings, and daughter-in-law, Christine Bump.

The family wished to thank the Chadron Rescue unit and Community Hospital.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

There will be a eulogy and celebration of Maxine’s life at the Museum of the Fur Trade on March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Dr. James A. Hanson will officiate. Lunch will be served following the eulogy.