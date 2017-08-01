Maxine Hooker, 94

Funeral services will be held for Maxine Alberta Sandoz Hooker, age 94, at 10 a.m. on July 29, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Church in Chadron. Maxine was born on January 21, 1923 in Rushville, NE to Constant and Mathilda (Peterson) Sandoz. She passed away on July 21, 2017 at her residence in Littleton, CO.

Maxine grew up on the Constant Sandoz ranch in Sheridan County. She was an active child who loved to ride horses and explore the beauty of nature. After her brother Norman fell ill, she helped her father wrangle horses and work cattle. Alongside her mother, she learned to sew and to prepare meals and delicious pies for the ranch hands, as well as help with chores and haying.

She met Joseph “Joe” Hooker in 1940. After he joined the Army during World War 2, she moved to Chadron where she awaited his return, working at Jones Market, Gambles, and Schaffer’s Fashion Store. They were married a month after he returned from the military. She and Joe raised four children, Mark, Pat, Terry “Bim”, and Lisa. She contributed to the family income by becoming an accomplished seamstress. She sewed evening dresses, cheerleader uniforms, suits for men and women, and wedding gowns.

After the children grew up, Maxine became a teacher’s aide at East Ward Elementary. She was also active in St. Patrick’s church as a Eucharistic Minister and RCIA sponsor, and attended Bible Study throughout her life. Maxine volunteered at the Dawes County Historical Society, Chadron RSVP, Birthright, as docent at CSC art shows, for various organizations that served meals to the poor and much more. She was in Bridge Club, Christian Women’s Club, and Westerners. In addition to these many activities, Maxine was a dear friend and neighbor. She loved gardening and appreciating nature, reading, dancing and travelling.

When Joe retired from the railroad in the early 1980’s, Maxine joined him in helping the ranching families of Leonard Peters on the Mirage Flats. They worked together to check cattle and fence lines until Joe had a stroke in 1998.

Maxine was beloved by her entire family. She is described as a silly, fun loving grandmother, a generous and loving mother and mother-in-law, and an amazing Christian with a deep, abiding love for her Savior.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Norman and Donald, her husband Joe and her son Mark. She is survived by daughter Pat and husband Lou Santoro, son Terry and wife Lois Hooker, daughter Lisa Hooker and husband Don Young, daughter-in-law Maureen Hooker, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the Dawes County Historical Society or the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box, 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

