Maxine Gehrig, 82

Funeral services for Maxine Gehrig of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church with Reverend Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery.

Mrs. Gehrig passed away on March 18, 2017 at her home in Hay Springs.

Maxine was born on December 12, 1934 in Gordon, Nebraska to Cecil & Vera Dahlgren. She was 82.

For the first few years, she was called Sissy by everyone. She grew up in the Sandhills until she was in the 4th grade. Maxine would walk out and meet her siblings after school. The 1st three years she rode horseback to and forth from school with her brother Nick. Dad used to say that he was bow legged and Mom was knock kneed so they spelled the word O.K. when you saw them walking down the street.

Vera married Myron Gehrig on December 9, 1953. She had four children of her own, Doug, Barry, Mich, and Myra. She raised many other children, such as her step-children, Dennis, Vicky, and Connie Gehrig. She considered all of them her children. She received many awards for the Easter Grandparent program. She received letters from the President of the United States for her foster parent program in appreciation for all her hard work. She also started many programs in Nebraska and South Dakota for the mentally handicapped. She worked as a Veteran’s Service officer in Hot Springs, South Dakota for many years helping a great many of Veterans receive their benefits.

The light of her life were her 10 grandchildren, Shane Erickson, Jake Gehrig, Jason Gehrig, Eric Gehrig, Cody Aaberg, Megan Gehrig, Morgan Gehrig, Karen Gehrig, Mich Gehrig Jr. and Mikaela Gehrig. She also adored her five great grandchildren. Her pride and joy was her dog Lily bean.

Her survivors include Sister, Yvonn (Don) Fitts; Brother Nick (Judy) Dahlgren; Children, Myra (Rob), Doug (Sandy), Barry (Nancy), Mich (Patty); Step-Children Vicky (Bill); numerous nieces and nephews and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil & Vera Dahlgren, 2 sisters, Betty (Roger) Phillips, Mary Lois (Bill) Harding, and son Dennis Gehrig.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.