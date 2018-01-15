Mavis Arlene McLean, 82, died Sunday January 14, 2018 at Highland Park Care Center

with her family by her side.

Mavis was born January 2, 1936 in Chadron, Nebraska to Lyle and Ruth Collons.

She married Charles McLean on December 23, 1956 in Chadron. In 1970, Mavis graduated

from Chadron State College. She was employed by the City of Alliance as head Librarian

from 1975 until her retirement. She took great pride in being the librarian at all three

locations. Mavis loved reading and playing bridge. She belonged to various clubs

throughout her life including the Friends of the Library, Eagles, Knight Museum, Sallows

Military Museum, Carnegie Arts Center, Alliance Arts Council and the Soroptimist Country

Music Association to name a few.

She is survived by her children, Marci (Jim) Moran of Alliance and Darci (Anthony)

DeLaTorre of Cheyenne, WY; her grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica) Moran, Rebecca

(Allen) Schrader, and Seth (Merecedes) DeLaTorre; and her great grandchildren,

Addison and Emeri Schrader, and Cora and Eloise Moran.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Charles W. McLean

and her sister, Marlene Allen.

Celebration of Life and graveside services for Mavis and Charles will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Friends of the Library, Regional West

Hospice or the Alliance Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

