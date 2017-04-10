Mason HR Sends CSC to Walk-off Win; Eagles Split Crucial Series with MSU-Denver

Chadron State College wrapped up another series with a tough Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe on Sunday, finishing the series against MSU Denver 2-2. The Eagles took game three 4-3, in eight innings, while falling 10-0 in six, in the final game of the series.

Freshman first baseman Allie Mason was the star of game one, launching a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Eagles on top 4-3.

CSC got to that point by plating three in the bottom of the second, after the Roadrunners got out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Zoe Humphries and Aspen Eubanks each had solo homers, and Taylor Bauer doubled to set up a Courtney Lecher RBI single.

MSU Denver’s catcher, Sarena Espinoza, put up her second sac fly of the day in the third, and the teams went through five scoreless innings tied 3-3.

Mason’s solo shot with one out in the eighth gave the Eagles 39 homers on the season, which matches the team’s output for round-trippers for the entire 2016 season. The program record, set in 2011, is 68 home runs in a single season.

Pitcher Jessica Jarecki earned her 10th win of the season, moving to 10-6 individually with her second complete game win of the weekend.

The afternoon game went three innings tied at zero runs apiece, before the Roadrunners finally broke the tie with a single run in the fourth. They caught fire in the fifth, much like they did in the third inning of Saturday’s game two. MSU Denver strung together seven hits, including two doubles, to tack on another six runs and go up 7-0.

The sixth inning went in the Roadrunners’ favor as well, and MSU Denver went up 10-0 after three more hits and a walk.

The Eagles were unable to put more than one baserunner on, until getting two singles in the sixth with two outs on the board.

CSC hit a whopping nine home runs in the series, led by Humphries and Eubanks with two apiece. Eubanks’ seven homers in 2017 is a new single-season career-high.

Both Humphries, who went 5-for-10 in the series with two walks, and freshman Ellie Owens , who batted 4-for-8, had team-high batting averages for CSC. Both players led the team with three RBI as well.

CSC will be on the road at Colorado Mines this coming Easter weekend in Golden, Colorado, with the games scheduled for Friday and Saturday due to the holiday.