Mary Traphagan Kicks Off Chadron Area Teacher Of The Month



The Eagle Radio Group kicked off the 2017-18 teacher of the month promotion with a bang this past Thursday at Chadron Middle School celebrating our September teacher of the month Mary Traphagan. She is the american history teacher at the Chadron Middle School. Mary has been an educator for over 20 years. The excitement within the classroom makes Traphagan very passionate with the students learning. Not only does Mary dedicate her time to her students, she also volunteers her time as a representative for the Institute for Holocaust Education. Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager of Eagle Radio in Alliance and Chadron said the kids talked about how fun Mrs. Traphagan makes everything from essays to note taking. The kids also said, “She is just an awesome fun teacher”. The Chadron Chamber of commerce was on hand to give treats to the students and Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District was there taking pictures and talking about the role their business plays in the community. “It’s been fantastic to see the businesses in our area come together to be apart of a promotion that highlights our teachers. I’m thankful for the Chamber, UNWNRD, Nebraskaland Tire, Webb Orthodontics and our other sponsors who have stepped up to help recognize the educators in our school systems for all they do.”

It’s exciting to see how much these students value and appreciate their teachers, and it’s also very rewarding to see how much our teachers appreciate the recognition. This is just the beginning of the teacher of the month for the 2017-2018 school year and I encourage everyone, if you want to recognize a teacher or faculty member on a school in Chadron or the surrounding communities, please take a few minutes and nominate them. It means so much to the teachers and their students, we’re always taking nominations and will recognize a different teacher each month in our listening areas! You can nominate a teacher in your area through https://www.panhandlepost.com/october-teacher-of-the-month/#/gallery?category=1255275 or by simply sending us a Facebook message.

Thank you to these local business sponsors!

Alliance Area-

Title Sponsor: Total Reflections Salon

Party Sponsor: Great Western Bank

Participating Sponsors:

Grocery Kart

Bob Neville- State Farm Insurance

Heartland Real Estate

Dairy Queen

Sheila Lux- Farmer’s Insurance

Webb Orthodontics

Chadron Area-

Title Sponsor: Upper Niobrara White NRD

Party Sponsor: Chadron Chamber of Commerce

Participating Sponsors:

Nebraskaland Tire

Webb Orthodontics