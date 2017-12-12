Mary Louise West, 81, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at

Hemingford Community Care Center.

She was born in Box Butte County, NE on December 2, 1936 to

Virgil and Carrie (Chapman) Wessel.

On October 21, 1955 she was united in marriage to Floyd M. West.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (David) Hayes of

Goldsboro, NC, Brenda (Marty) Patrick of Alliance and Rhonda

(Neal) Swisher of Torrington, WY, son-in-law Grant Manewal,

Holland, MI, and her grandchildren, Allen Hayes, Curtis Hayes,

Wesley Hayes, Jerrold West, Justen West, James Patrick,

Katie Patrick, Zachary West, Johanna Swisher and Joshua Swisher,

along with 14 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Doris West of Eaton, CO and her

brothers, Earl (Patsy) Wessel of Oilton, OK and Dennis Wessel of

Arlington, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,

her son, Richard West and her daughter, Saundra Manewal, her sisters,

Maxine Speelman and Arlene Dunbar, and her brothers, Cecil Wessel,

Ralph Hiner and Everett Hiner.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the

Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in

the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m.

and Thursday until service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Jane’s Closet at Box Butte General

Hospital or to the Hemingford Community Care Center.

