Mary Lou Sell, 76, of Sidney, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Monument Care and Rehab in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel with a Rosary service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father CP Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the church or Special Olympics. Online condolences may be left by visiting her obituary at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Mary Lou was born May 6, 1943 at Bridgeport, Nebraska to Daniel T. and Eulalia “Lula” (Camacho) Muzquiz. She received her education at Bridgeport, graduating with the Class of 1961. She began working at the Morrill County Treasurer’s Office in 1960. She was later elected as County Treasurer and served until her retirement in 1998.

Mary Lou was united in marriage to Melvin L. Sell on June 4, 1966 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport. The couple made their home in Bridgeport until moving to Sidney in 2003.

Mary Lou is survived by her son Jason Sell of Sidney; brothers Dave (Delores) Muzquiz of Bridgeport, Daniel, Jr. (Sherron) Muzquiz of Belgrade, MT, Paul (Goldie) Muzquiz and Robert Muzquiz all of Bridgeport; sisters Gloria Jean (Seturnino) Franco of Papillion, Barbara Jahns of Evans, CO, and Joan (Clyde) Blue of Scottsbluff; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, husband, and infant brother Joe.