Mary E. Snyder, 96, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.

She was born April 8, 1923 in Callaway, Nebraska to Henry and Margaret (Brosius) Linenbrink. Her family moved to the Eli, NE area in the early 1940’s. She boarded at and attended St. Agnes Academy in Alliance. She then attended St. Joseph’s Nursing School and then worked at the Copsey Clinic for 30 years.

Mary’s life was one whose purpose was serving others. Her priorities were her faith and her family. When anyone needed a listening ear, she was always available. Holidays were always celebrated with a homecooked meal and made from scratch rolls. Her fried chicken and potato salad were the best! Her life was full of challenges as well. Through every physical challenge (including being struck by a car and a stroke later in life) she remained strong, trusted God and with the help of her extended family, worked through them. She was always gracious and appreciated anything that was done for her, something as simple as a visit would bring a smile to her face.

In 1945 she was united in marriage to Ronald Snyder. To this union 5 children were born.

She is survived by her children, Terry Snyder of Valentine, Nancy (Bill) Bunkers of Del Rapids, SD, Helen (Kurt) Hudson and Larry (Marlene) Snyder of Alliance, her 9 grandchildren and step grandchild, Chris (Sarah) Dinesen, Brian (Tammy) Snyder, Toby (Amy) Snyder, Heather (JT) Conyers, Samantha Hudson, Evan (Christine), Gage, Nicholas, Nathaniel (Ashley) Snyder and Shelby (Travis) Malsbury , 9 great-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Josephine Marshall of Gering, Sister Joan Linenbrink of Alliance, Jim Linenbrink of Omaha, Verna Stasch of Denver, CO, Clara Linenbrink of Gering and Henrietta Linenbrink of Golden, CO.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tim, grandson, John, her brothers, John, Vince, Nick and Bill and her sisters, Sister Cecilia Linenbrink and Katherine Linenbrink.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. A wake service will be Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home and continue at the wake service. Cremation will follow the service and interment in the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Cemetery will be at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Holy Rosary Church Building Fund.

