Mary Ann Herman, 75

Mary Ann Herman left this world for a more peaceful one on September 11, 2018.

She was born to Glen and Ruby (Baines) Marple on May 10, 1943 in Iowa City, IA.

She spent most of her life working in the food and service industry. Mary Ann and

her former husband Bruce Schultz owned and operated the original Kentucky Fried

Chicken for many years in Alliance, NE, which opened its doors in 1978.

After a span of 40 years, Mary Ann was once again united with the love of her life,

Keith Herman. They enjoyed spending their time together, with family and friends,

traveling, lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it, playing a great game

of “Bummer” and chasing after their little dog Killer.

In 2014, Mary Ann and Keith relocated to Alliance, NE to be closer to children

and grand-children. She was a loving wife and mother and will be remembered

for the kindness and generosity she shared with others.

Mary Ann is survived by her children; Jonnie (Willy Smith) Kusek of Alliance,

NE, Shawn (David) Swan of Lincoln, NE, Kirt Hoover of North Liberty, IA, Jeff

Hoover of Fort Madison, IA and Brian (Cherie) Herman of Denver, CO. She will

be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren; Caleb and Cody Bishop of Alliance,

NE, Bruce Kellerman of Atlanta, GA, Darien Swan of Lincoln, NE, Geoffrey,

Thaddeus and Priscilla Hoover of North Liberty, IA, her great-grandsons;

Tanner Grothe, Brandon Bishop, Odyn Kellerman and surviving siblings,

nephews and nieces.

A joint celebration of life will be held for Mary and Keith at 2:00 p.m. on Friday,

September 21, 2018, at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance in Alliance,

NE. Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 623 E. 3rd St., Alliance, NE

69301 for allocation to local nonprofit organization(s) at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould

Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.