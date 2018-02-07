Marvin L. Dietrich, 89, died Monday, February 5, 2018 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born July 20, 1928 in Gering, Nebraska to Alex and Pauline (Zickman) Dietrich.

He attended school at Carter Canyon, Morrill, Lodgepole, Hershey and Alliance, graduating

from Alliance High School in 1946. He then went on to attend college at Doane and the

University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He married Elizabeth J. “Betty” Buchfinck on December 26, 1949 in Alliance.

Marv farmed with his father until 1949 and in 1950 began in the retail liquor business in

Alliance that he continued in until 1964. During that time he also worked building houses

for Buchfinck Inc. In 1964 he began in the wholesale liquor business that continues today.

He was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, the B.P.O. Elks, where he was Exalted

Ruler in 1961, the American Legion, the Eagles and the Panhandle Men’s Golf Club.

Marvin was a very quiet, reserved and straight forward father, having grace, dignity and class.

He enjoyed family and neighborhood parties.

He is survived by his sons, Doug Dietrich of Alliance, Mike (Gayle) Dietrich of Alliance and

John Dietrich of Gering; his brother, Willard (Karen) Dietrich of Alliance; and his sister,

Lillian Barker Hannah of Friend. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andy Dietrich,

Ryan Dietrich, Sheri (Jon) Daniels, Lissy (Clay) Barnes, Morgan (Jess) Wimmer,

Abby (Nic) Haun and Anne Dietrich; his great grandchildren, Macey and Brady Daniels,

Brooke and William Barnes and Gwen Wimmer, all of whom were the light of his life;

and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, an

infant daughter, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthews

Episcopal Church. Father Coke McClure will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church or the Panhandle Men’s Golf Club.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in

charge of the arrangements.