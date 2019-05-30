Marvin Dale Sloan, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, NE.

He was born on December 30, 1933 in Alliance to Jess M. and Gertrude (Steiffel) Sloan. He graduated from Alliance High School. After high school he worked on area ranches before serving in the U.S. Navy from August 5, 1953 to July 31, 1957.

On April 10, 1968 he was united in marriage to Doris M. Davis in Bridgeport, NE.

Following his discharge from the Navy, Marvin worked as a deputy sheriff in Dawes County and then began working at Electric Hose and Rubber Company. For a many years he was the owner and operator of the Hitching Rail Bar and Café in Lakeside. His last employment was with the Sheridan County Road Department before his retirement.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jess and Patricia Sloan of Lakeside, NE and his daughter, Rusty Kidd of Portsmouth, VA. Three grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren also survived him. His parents and his wife preceded him in death.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service at the Lakeside Cemetery will be held in July on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

