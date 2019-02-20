Martha (Bobbie) M. Perrin, 91

Kearney, NE – Martha (Bobbie) M. Perrin age 91 of Kearney, formerly of Hyannis, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Hospital.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:00 PM CT at the First Church of God in Kearney with Pastor Charlie Gable officiating. A service will also be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM MST at the Church of the Sandhills in Hyannis NE with Pastor Roy Monahan officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Hyannis Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Prairie View Gardens at 1705 Prairie View Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com

Martha Marie (Mallory) Perrin was born on September 24, 1927, to Elmer and Isabel (Stinnette) Mallory joining older sister Phyllis who called her “Bobba”, which then translated to Bobbie in later years. All of Bobbie’s school years were spent in Bingham NE and she graduated from Bingham High School in 1944 as Salutatorian at the age of 16. After high school, she attended business school in Colorado Springs, CO.

On May 9, 1948, Bobbie was married to Harold V. Perrin at her parent’s home in Ashby. They spent the next 40 years together working at various ranches in the Sandhill. Among others, they worked for Earl Monahan, Felix and Pete Becker, plus twenty years managing the Pullman Ranch north of Whitman NE. Bobbie was a wonderful ranch cook; she and Harold worked together as a team. In 1988, they retired and moved to Hyannis. Mr. Perrin died in 2003. Bobbie continued to live in Hyannis until the spring of 2009 when she and daughter Lynn moved to Kearney. Bobbie loved living in a “big city” that had more than 1 grocery store. She made many good friends, played bridge and she found a church that she thoroughly enjoyed attending. She liked playing games, working puzzles and she was an avid NE Husker volleyball/NBA fan. Bobbie and her grandsons had many conversations about NBA stats.

Bobbie is survived by her three daughters; Ronda (Leonard) Adam of Hyannis, Jackie Sathre of Arvada, CO, and Lynn Perrin of Kearney, four grandchildren; Elizabeth (Josh) Ingram of Arvada, CO, Sara (Matt) O’Neill of Kearney, Seth (Jenna) Adam of Grand Island, and Doug (Rachel) Adam of Ashby, and she was “GiGi” to 6 great-grandchildren.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two infant sons, her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Dean Hinton, and numerous aunts and uncles.