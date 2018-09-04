Marriages, Divorces September 2018

Marriages:

-Joseph Wayne Ogley and Betsy Noel Kappius

-Aaron Patrick Vivion and Ashtyn Nicole Shrewsbury

-Brandon Michael Gange and Samantha Jo Vorderstrasse

-Paul Lynn Fries and Jodi Lyn Thompson

-Brandon Ylander and Amanda Jo Long

-Spencer Paul Sanchez and Kolbe Maree Rein

-Trae Garrett Vogel and Bailey May Smith

-Michael Ryan Von Rentzell and Mercedes Rose DeGarmo

-Jared Bernard Dusatko and Ann Alyssa Marie Konopnicki

Divorces:

-Chastity D. Werner and DeWayne P. Werner, Finalized 8/13/18

-Carmen M. James and Matthew N. James, Finalized 8/6/18

-Michael A. Grothe and Taylor C. Grothe, Finalized 8/20/18