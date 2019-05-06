Marriages, divorces May 2019

Marriages:

-Quinton MaCaulay Walker and Tessa Lynn Benson

-Benjamin John Bauer and Dana Marie Steggall

-John Christian Allen and Giselle Marie de Koning

-Ivan Wayne Erickson and Debra Jayne England

-Jesus Octavio Pruneda and Rachel Anne Olson

-Daniel James Manning and Morgan Erin Smart

Divorces:

-Idonna M. Burney and Steven L. Burney, finalized 4/29/19

-Destini R. Armstrong and Tate R. Armstrong, finalized 4/29/19

-Stephanie Campos-Reyes and Amanda Burri, finalized 4/08/19

-Molleigh Valdez and Laurie Valdez, finalized 4/08/19

-Tracy L. Garza and Anthony M. Garza, finalized 4/01/19

-Jacob T. Stone and Elizabeth A. Stone, finalized 4/22/19