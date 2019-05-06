Panhandle Post

Marriages, divorces May 2019

Marriages:

-Quinton MaCaulay Walker and Tessa Lynn Benson
-Benjamin John Bauer and Dana Marie Steggall
-John Christian Allen and Giselle Marie de Koning
-Ivan Wayne Erickson and Debra Jayne England
-Jesus Octavio Pruneda and Rachel Anne Olson
-Daniel James Manning and Morgan Erin Smart

Divorces:

-Idonna M. Burney and Steven L. Burney, finalized 4/29/19
-Destini R. Armstrong and Tate R. Armstrong, finalized 4/29/19
-Stephanie Campos-Reyes and Amanda Burri, finalized 4/08/19
-Molleigh Valdez and Laurie Valdez, finalized 4/08/19
-Tracy L. Garza and Anthony M. Garza, finalized 4/01/19
-Jacob T. Stone and Elizabeth A. Stone, finalized 4/22/19

