Marriages, Divorces May 2018

Marriages:

-Dillion John Leisy and Bridgett Lynn Wilson

-Robert Edward Huss and Cathy June Williamson

Divorces:

-Patricia K Essay and Elias C Essay, Finalized 4/2/18

-Melissa S Stricker and Kody L Stricker, Finalized 4/23/18

-Melissa M Annen and Christopher Stanton, Finalized 4/16/18

-Summer N Swanson and Michael L Swanson, Finalized 4/30/18

This information is provided to Panhandle Post by Box Butte County clerks. If you believe a listing to be in error, please contact panhandlepostnews@gmail.com