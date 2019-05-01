Marquez carries perfect game into 6th but offense lets Rockies down again

Jesus Aguilar got benched after his power at the plate went dormant for nearly a month.

Now he’s enjoying a sudden surge that’s even left his manager a bit surprised.

For the second game in a row, Aguilar provide the spark for the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting a three-run homer in the seventh inning that turned out to be the difference in a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Aguilar, who had 35 homers and 108 RBIs last year, hit his first two home runs of the season on Monday night.

“I wasn’t expecting a home run today, to be honest with you,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Last year, Aguilar had 35 homers and 108 RBIs.

The Brewers again played without NL MVP Christian Yelich, who sat out with lower back soreness for the second straight game.

“It’s obviously unfortunate not having a guy like Christian in the lineup but we’re a team and we try to pick each other up,” Aguilar said through a translator. “Right now, it’s me.”

Jhoulys Chacin pitched six scoreless innings for the Brewers, who have won the first two in the four-game series. Milwaukee has won 12 of its last 14 against Colorado, including a sweep in last season’s NL Division Series.

German Marquez (3-2) took a perfect game into the sixth before surrendering a leadoff double to Ben Gamel that hit left fielder Raimel Tapia’s glove. Gamel later scored when pinch-hitter Ryan Braun grounded into a double play, making it 1-0.

Marquez was tagged by Aguilar the next inning.

“It was supposed to be up and in and it was up and away,” Marquez said.

Chacin (3-3) had struggled over his last four starts, giving up 15 runs in 17 2/3 innings. He allowed just two hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out one.

“I made good pitches when runners got on base. I think that’s one of the keys,” Chacin said. “My fastball command got better throughout the game.”

Josh Hader got two outs for his seventh save in as many tries despite giving up a two-out, two-run homer to Ian Desmond in the ninth.

Nolan Arenado’s run-scoring double in the ninth broke up the Brewers’ shutout.

Marquez, who has pitched at least five innings in each of his six starts and has the Rockies only complete game, was stellar through five innings. He had five strikeouts, with all other outs being recorded by infielders.

“He pitched well,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Perfect game through five innings, then they put a couple good swings on him.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon didn’t start after playing 17 consecutive games. Tapia started in his place. Black said Blackmon was available off the bench.

Brewers: Yelich, who left Sunday’s game with low back discomfort, still hasn’t progressed to doing baseball activities and likely won’t play until the team opens a three-game series at home against the New York Mets beginning Friday, Counsell said. “Look, we are going to be cautious with this,” he said. … RHP Freddy Peralta (right sternoclavicular joint irritation) will be activated from the injured list and start the series finale against the Rockies on Thursday. He has been out since April 16.

RECORD PURSUIT STYMIED

Yelich’s low-back issues ended his attempt to become the first player to hit 15 home runs before May 1. Yelich hit his 14th homer, a fourth-inning drive off the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, on Saturday. The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger connected for his 14th home run on Sunday against the Pirates. Albert Pujols (2006) and Alex Rodriguez (2007) are the only other players to hit 14 homers prior to May 1.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.93 ERA) will get the start in the third game of the series. Senzatela will make his second career regular-season start against the Brewers. He also faced Milwaukee in Game 1 of the NLDS last season.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.20) will make his third start of the season after making his first five appearances out of the bullpen. Anderson is 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA in 12 career starts against the Rockies.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

–The defending World Series champs have completed a disappointing first month of the season with back-to-back wins over the Oakland Athletics. Rick Porcello worked eight shutout innings and the Red Sox slammed a pair of homers in a 5-1 victory over the A’s. Porcello limited Oakland to a pair of runs and two walks becoming the first Boston starter to go past the seventh inning. Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland homered as the Red Sox improved to 13-17 with their fourth win in six games.

— CC Sabathia became the 17th player in major league history and third left-hander to reach 3,000 career strikeouts, but Zack Greinke pitched better while working 7 2/3 innings in the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 win over the Yankees. Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer and a run-scoring single to support Greinke, who won his fifth straight game and stretched his scoreless innings streak to 18 before Gleyber Torres’ RBI double in the fourth inning.

— The Astros cruised to an 11-0 romp over the Twins as Gerrit Cole tossed one-hit ball over seven innings. George Springer, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman all homered, giving the Astros 43 for the month.

— Carlos González belted a tiebreaking three-run homer for the Indians in a 7-4 victory over the Marlins. Trevor Bauer shook off a slow start to improve to 4-1, yielding four runs while striking out 10 over seven innings.

— Brian Goodwin hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to send the Angels past the Blue Jays, 4-3. Griffin Canning retired his first 10 batters and struck out six while pitching into the fifth inning of his major league debut.

— David Freese launched a three-run homer and Justin Turner went deep for the first time this season as the Dodgers crushed the Giants, 10-3. Kiké Hernández also connected and Walker Buehler pitched into the sixth inning to improve to 3-0 in six starts this season.

— Niko Goodrum socked a two-run homer and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single to help the Tigers earn a 3-1 victory over the Phillies. Spencer Turnbull allowed just a run and three hits over six innings as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak.

— The Cardinals were 3-2 winners at Washington as Adam Wainwright limited the Nationals to two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Harrison Bader drove in two runs and Kolten Wong had two hits as the NL Central leaders earned their fourth straight victory.

— Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer with two out in the eighth to lead the Cubs to a 6-5 win at Seattle. Daniel Descalso and Anthony Rizzo also supplied round-trippers in Chicago’s third consecutive victory.

— Franmil Reyes homered twice and drove in three runs as the Padres knocked off the Braves, 4-3. Eric Hosmer also went deep to back rookie Chris Paddack, who gave up two runs and four hits over six innings.

— The Mets blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth before J.D. Davis doubled and scored on rookie Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give New York a 4-3 victory over the Reds. Todd Frazier homered against his former team, and Jason Vargas blanked the Reds on two hits until Eugenio Suárez homered in the sixth.

— The Pirates ran their season-worst losing streak to nine games as Asdrúbal Cabrera blooped a two-run single in the fourth inning of the Rangers’ 3-1 verdict over Pittsburgh. Adrian Sampson struck out five without a walk and hit a batter over 5 2/3 innings of his first victory in 13 big league appearances and eight starts.

— The Rays and Royals were washed out in Kansas City, as were the Orioles and White Sox in Chicago. Both games will be made up as part of Wednesday doubleheaders.