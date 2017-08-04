Marlene K. Jessen, 61, was called to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Hemingford Community Care Center following an extended illness.

She was born April 24, 1956 in Denver, Colorado, to Gottfried William and Ella (Korsmeyer) Mueller, the baby of the family of nine children. All of the Mueller family were baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. They were a large close knit family and enjoyed growing up together and sharing in many family activities. All of the sisters worked together at various Denver area telephone companies.

She married Donald J. Jessen on August 9, 2002. Together they spent most of their lives living in the central and western Nebraska area.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Jessen of Hemingford; her children, Angela Quinlan of Denver, CO and Karl Pohlenz of Mesa, AZ, her step-daughter, Jessica Ewert of David City, NE ; brothers, Don Mueller of Thornton, CO, Dennis Mueller of Yoder, WY and Del Mueller of O’Fallon, MO; sisters, Marjorie (George) Horgan of Thornton, CO, Maryln (Al) Tate of Denver, CO, Maxine (Tom) Nelson of Las Vegas, NV and Marcie Mueller of Oshkosh; and many grandchildren and cousins. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Rosella Jessen of Oshkosh, sister-in-law, Gwen Jessen of Lisco and brothers-in-law, Terry (Diana) Jessen of Scottsbluff and Brian (Kim) Epp of Lisco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dale, her sister, Millie (Karl) Haberman, her father-in-law, Leo Jessen, her brothers-in-law, Leo and Jim Jessen and a nephew, Stormy Jessen.

Memorial services will be held Monday, August 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s United Lutheran Church. Pastor Tim Stadem will officiate.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family at, Donald Jessen, c/o HCCC, P.O. Box 307, Hemingford, Nebraska, 69348.

