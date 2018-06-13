Marketing Hometown America Forum June 14th At Knight Museum In Alliance

You are Invited: Marketing Hometown America Forum on June 14th 3-6 p.m.

Are there things in Box Butte County that can help recruit new residents? Once they are here, what can be done to help them stay?

These questions and others have been the focus of in-depth discussions led by Box Butte County area residents as part of the Marketing Hometown American program which will culminate in a public meeting or forum on June 14th, at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center. The forum will start with refreshments at 3:00 p.m. with the presentation of draft marketing plans and actions at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend the event.

Six groups, varying in size from 5 to 12 participants, have met during the past six weeks to discuss the relocation factors that influence new residents, ways a community can become more “new resident” friendly, and action steps to help promote the communities of Alliance, Berea, and Hemingford.

Area residents facilitating these small groups included: Mandee Best, Matt Harris, Rebeca Acosta, Ammie Frost, Rick Kuckkahn, and Chelsie Herian.

“This experience has given me a chance to learn and understand how people from the community see their community based on how long they have lived there.” – Mirissa Scholting, RFI Intern for BBDC

Each small group developed a draft marketing plan and identified activities they could do in the community to help make the community more marketable. On June 14th the groups will share their draft plans and those in attendance can vote, regardless of whether they participated in a small group discussion or not, on their favorite pieces of the proposed plans and activities. They also have an opportunity that night to sign up to volunteer or lead one of the future actions.

Box Butte Development Corporation sponsored the program in hopes of attracting and retaining residents to Box Butte County. Come be a part of the process.

