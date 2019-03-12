Marjorie Kay Clark, 79

Marjorie Kay Clark passed away in Rapid City, South Dakota on March 8, 2019. Marge was born on September 13, 1939 in a farm house north of Alliance, Nebraska to Myron and Mamie (McGinnis) Pugh. Marge was the second youngest of 10 children.

She attended rule school North of Alliance until the third grade when the family moved to Poole, Nebraska. The family eventually moved back to Alliance where she received her GED in 1956.

She met her husband Wayne at the Box Butte County Fair and they were married on December 5th, 1958. The marriage brought two children. Their son, Rick, was born on September 29, 1960 and daughter Lori on September 23, 1964.

Wayne worked as a farmhand for Ernie Koester east of Alliance until they rented land and begin farming on their own West of Alliance. In 1968 they bought their farm north of Alliance where they lived until October of 2017 when they purchased a house in Alliance. In 2018 when Wayne’s Alzheimer’s disease made it impossible for him to remain at home she moved on a part-time basis to Rapid City, South Dakota to be near him.

Together Wayne and Marge farmed and bought and sold cattle and horses. After Wayne retired from farming in 2010 Marge continued to do the bookkeeping for the operation.

Marge enjoyed watching her husband, children and grandchildren compete in rodeos and team roping. She spent countless hours “pushing cattle” and setting up barrels. She also timed and was the secretary at several team roping and rodeos over the years.

A die hard sports fan, Marge loved watching the University of Nebraska sports teams as well as the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. She also closely followed the Alliance and Hemingford high school sports programs. She rarely missed her children and granddaughters perform in any sports or other activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her husband Wayne, son Rick (Mickie) Clark of Hemingford, daughter Lori (Marvin) Larabee of Rapid City, South Dakota, her granddaughters, Sara Clark (Justin Allison) of San Antonio, Texas and Corley (James )French of Alliance, Nebraska as well as her beloved great grandson Eryn Kozal of Alliance.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance with Reverend Gary Belk officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday.

Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Volunteer Firefighters Association.

