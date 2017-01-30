Marjaorie Leu Skala 2017 Scholarships Available

Trustee of the Marjaorie Leu Foundation, has announced that it now has available scholarship applications for the scholarships to be awarded for the 2017-2018 school year. The application forms are available by contacting the Wealth Management Department, Bank of the West, 13220 California Street, th Floor, Omaha, Nebraska, 68154. Telephone at 402-918-5407 and 402-918-5390, or a high school guidance counselor.

These scholarships are available to students who are residents of Box Butte, Dawes, and Scottsbluff Counties. Full-time students at any educational level beyond high school are eligible, including older students who might be returning to school to complete their education after a hiatus. The scholarship may be used at any institution of higher education, including vocational and technical schools.

Mrs. Skala, who established this Foundation, was a native of western Nebraska and a long-time resident of Alliance. She was a grade school teacher for many years in Alliance prior to her retirement.

Applications must be submitted to the Wealth Management Department of Bank of the West by March 31, 2017.