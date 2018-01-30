Marie T. Hess, 73, died Thursday, January 25, 2018 at her home.
She was born June 24, 1944 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to John and Mary (Daugherty) Berry.
Marie spent the majority of her life living in Alliance. She worked for Pepsi for a number of years
before getting a job as a clerk at BNSF. Some of her jobs included work as a time keeper and parts
deliverer, until she retired after 30 years.
Marie was a master chef when it came to making scrambled eggs and toast. She was one of the
last customers (final day) to purchase a hamburger at the Taste Lunch counter (near the theatre)
before they closed down.
The only social media account Marie believed she needed was one with God, which she checked in
and posted on daily. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Church, where she taught faith
formations and was a Eucharistic Minister for a number of years. Her other favorite thing was
spending time with her grandkids and doting on them.
She is survived by her children, Deana Hess, of Alliance, Robert (Emily) Hess of Jacksonville, NC,
and Michael Vera of Alliance; grandchildren: Ethan Mehne, Evan Mehne, Bethany Hess, Alexis
Hess, Adam Hess and Charlie Hess; and her great-granddaughter, Mya Mehne. She was
preceded in death by her parents and her infant great-grandson, Tristan.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00am at the Holy
Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Wake services will be held Tuesday,
February 6 at 7:00pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church or the St. Agnes
Academy Foundation.
