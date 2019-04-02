Marie E. King Grover, 89

Marie E. King Grover, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 4, 1930 in Shohola, Pennsylvania to Harvey and Priscilla (Schields) McKean.

Marie was a painter for over 45 years and was well known for painting inside and outside many of the area homes. She retired in 1999.

She was an avid trap shooter and taught hunter safety for many years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, dancing and sewing, having sewn many hand sewn quilts for her family. Her biggest love was her family.

Marie worked many years for the Box Butte County Fair. She was a member of the Alliance Eagles Auxiliary and Eastern Star.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Tom) Dasher, Dan (Sharla) King, and Steven (Jennifer) King all of Alliance, Glenn (Sheila) King of Hemingford, Diane (Tim) Bellamy of Scottsbluff, and Vickie-Lynn King- Fritzler of Chadron. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; her brother, Hugh McKean of Shohola, PA; sisters, Jenny Davis and Francie McKean both of Shohola, PA and Clara (Bob) Plucinsky of Lincoln Park, NJ; her sister-in-law Joan McKean of Shohola, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son Raymond, and her brother, Harvey McKean.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family being present to greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given in care of the family at, 606 Toluca Ave., Alliance, Nebraska, 69301 for a memorial to be designated later.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.