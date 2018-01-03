Margy Olson, 78

Margy C. Olson, 78, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Regional West

Medical Center in Scottsbluff surrounded by her family.

She was born March 30, 1939 in Loup City, NE to William and Ruth (Crowe) Christensen.

The family later moved to Chadron for her father’s job with N.P.P.D. Margy graduated

from Chadron High School in 1957 and attended Chadron State College. She worked for

Northwestern Bell for 12 years and for 30 years worked as her brother’s bookkeeper in his business.

On February 4, 1968 she married Robert Olson in Scottsbluff, NE. To this union 3 children

were born, Jodi (JD) Sutphen, Amy (Shawn) Varner and Brad Olson.

While the kids were young Margy became a care giver for several families and formed lifelong

bonds of friendship. She enjoyed helping at the schools, church and attending her children’s

activities. Later she enjoyed attending the activities of her grandchildren and watching

her grand dogs.

Margy is survived by the love of her life of 49 years, her husband, Robert, her three children,

her grandsons, Morgan Sutphen (Ashleigh Galles) and Peyton Sutphen, Drew Varner and her

granddaughter, Katelyn Varner. She is also survived by her brother, Melvin Christensen of

Chadron, her sister, Jean (Bill) Marchant of Chadron, her nieces, Kim (Jeff) Metz of Angora

and Tori Marchant of Scottsbluff and her nephews, Bill Christensen of Rapid City, SD, and

Brian (Janet)Fisher of Alliance and her great-nephews, Dillon and Logan Metz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband’s parents, Clarence and Emma Olson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church

with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. The family requests casual attire. Burial will be in the

Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 5 from 1-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to the Alliance Public Schools Foundation, the Save the Track Fund or Pillars for the Park.