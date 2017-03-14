Marguerie “Maggie” Radcliffe, 95

Private family services for Marguerie “Maggie” Radcliffe will be held at a later date.

Marguerite Evelyn “Maggie” Radcliffe died on March 12, 2017. She was born in Winamac, Indiana on July 3, 1921. She was the daughter of Ray and Gladys (Shaw) Harpster. She attended high school at Pulaski High School in Pulaski, Indiana. She received a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in 1943. She was married to Byron Mason Radcliffe on January 26, 1943 in Miami, Florida while he was serving as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marine Corps during WII.

Maggie was a librarian at Lansing, Michigan and at Lincoln, Nebraska public school systems. She moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1966 and then to Chadron in 1979. While at Chadron she was a member of the Saddle Club, the PEO and the Red Hat Society. She also served on the boards of the Dawes County Museum, the Chadron Arts Center and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce. She was named Citizen of the Year by the Chadron Record in 1996 on her 75th birthday. She was also president of the Chadron Friends of the Library. She was a long-time member of the Chadron Cultural Club.

Maggie will be remembered as a loving and kind person and for her great love of animals. She is survived by her two sons Ray Stephen Radcliffe and Gregory S. Radcliffe, her grandchildren Weston Radcliffe, Hamilton Radcliffe, Danielle Dowling, Shannon Radcliffe and Ginger Erickson. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Any donations to remember Maggie should be made to the Chadron Arts Center or the Dawes County Museum. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

