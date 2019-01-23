Margie K. Liptrap, 72 of Whitman, NE passed away Friday, January 18, 2019

at Alliance, NE.

She was born on August 14, 1946 in Mullen, NE to Hank and Carolyn

(Haddix) Anthony. She was united in marriage to Albert Liptrap in February,

1985 at Mullen, NE.

She is survived by her husband, Albert, her son, William Liptrap of Whitman, NE

and her daughter, Susan Liptrap and grandson, Joshua James of Patrick, RI. She

is also survived by her sisters, Geraldine Sherman of Sutherland, NE, Lynna Hanson

of Brady, NE, Sandra Keffer of Maxwell, NE, Ruby Clark of Kennesaw, NE, Marvel

Osterman of Hyannis, NE, Lina Anthony of Whitman, NE, and her brother, Burton

Anthony of Mullen, NE, along with nieces and nephews. Her parents, her sister, Jo

Benner and her brother, Clint Anthony and her uncle, Ralph Anthony preceded her

in death.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent in care of her family

to, William Liptrap, P.O. Box 26, Whitman, NE 69366.