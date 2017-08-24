Marcos Alvarado, 20

Marcos A. Alvarado, 20, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 from injuries received in an automobile accident near Valentine, NE.

He was born on January 2, 1997 in Scottsbluff, NE. Marcos graduated from Alliance High School in 2015. He began working in construction in July 2015 and was currently working on a project in Valentine.

Marcos loved being with his family and friends and playing basketball and softball.

Marcos is survived by his mother, Mary Alvarado, his sister, Liliana Cuevas of Alliance, his grandmother, Virginia Garcia of Alliance, his aunts and uncles, Abel and Laura Garcia, Anita and Abel Olvera and Ruben Garcia and numerous cousins and great-aunts and great-uncles.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Fred and Sara Alvarado, and cousins, Tony Campos, Billy Alvarado and Isiah Garcia.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 26 at 10:00 a.m. Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Wake services will be Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be Friday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home and continue at the wake service.

The Marcos Alvarado Memorial has been established and may be sent in care of Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 836, Alliance, NE 69301.

