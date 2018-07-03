Marcella “Marcy” Merrihew, 66

Marcella “Marcy” N. Merrihew, 66, of Alliance, NE, passed away on June 26, 2018,

with her family by her side.

She was born in Sidney, NE on April 9, 1952 to James and Gladys (Earnhard) Haskell.

She was the youngest of five children. Marcy grew up on a farm by Lodgepole, NE. She

attended Lodgepole High School and graduated from Chadron State College. On May

31, 1975 she was united in marriage to Dwight Neil Merrihew.

Marcy was a country school teacher that taught at Hemingford, District #44, District

#40 and substituted at various schools in Box Butte County. She was a past member

of the United Methodist Church and Jaycee Jills. She enjoyed spending time with her

children and grandchildren. Marcy and Neil had recently celebrated 43 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Neil Merrihew of Alliance, three children: Mandy (Daniel)

Rohrer of Hickman, NE, Megan (Phil) Bohlen of Memphis, NE and Jason (Dallas) of

Aurora, CO; eight grandchildren, Makayla Rohrer, Carter Rohrer, Alicia Bohlen, Abbey

Rohrer, Caleb Bohlen, Bryce Rohrer, Alex Rohrer and Layne Merrihew. Sister Lucy (Russ)

Stickley of Sidney, NE, Brother Jim (Pat) Haskell of Annandale, VA, and many nieces and

nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jim and Gladys Haskell, sister and

brother-in-law Joanne and Bob Mashek, brother Tom Haskell, and father in law Robert

Merrihew.

Memorial Service will be held July 7, 2018 at 11am MST at the Alliance Methodist Church.

Burial will be 10am, July 8, at the Kowanda Cemetery – rural Oshkosh, NE.