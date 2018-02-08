Many Voice Concerns Over Panhandle Health Group, Meeting Set

According to Region 1 Governing Board, “Panhandle Health Group’s Governing Board Executive Committee would like to thank the community for the positive feedback and response to the announcement regarding the potential closing of Panhandle Health Group (PHG). We understand the community’s concern regarding the possible closure of an agency which has served and is serving Panhandle residents.”

“Considering this decision is difficult, and the Board is carefully considering all options for the future of Panhandle Health Group. Continuity of care for the community and clients of Panhandle Health Group is the priority and no decision will be made without addressing that concern. We look forward to continued positive discussions, and want to assure the community that services to Panhandle residents are and will remain a priority.”

“Notice is hereby given, that a meeting of the Panhandle Health Group/Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority Governing Board will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15, at the Gering Civic Center, Platte River Room, located at 1050 M St, Gering which will be open to the public. The meeting agenda is kept current and is available for public inspection at the Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority office located at 18 W 16th Street, Scottsbluff. Discussion and voting for the closure of Panhandle Health Group (PHG) is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Any person with a disability desiring reasonable accommodations to attend a public meeting must contact the Region 1 at 18 West 16th Street, Scottsbluff, five working days prior to the date of each meeting.”