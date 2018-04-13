Many Roads Closed Due To Accidents, Blizzard Conditions

According to Chris Ford District Operations and Maintenance Manager of Nebraska Department of Transportation the following roads are closed:

I-80 now closed Pine Bluffs to Big Springs

Hwy 30 closed Pine Bluffs to Big Springs

US 385 closed Sidney to Alliance

Hwy 71 closed Colorado state line to Gering

L62A closed (north Bayard to US385)

Hwy 88 closed Wyoming line to Bridgeport

Roads are closed due to zero visibility, blizzard conditions, and multiple accidents. Ford says, “The weather is deteriorating rapidly. Several accidents are reported, but getting to people is difficult.”