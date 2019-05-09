Many Panhandle residents traveling to Village Pizza in Hemingford

By KAY BAKKEHAUG

Hemingford Ledger

Ever seen a farmer pull up to the local pizza place in his tractor to a pick up his order?

That happened Friday, and happens often, at Village Pizza here in Hemingford.

“It’s always something different,” said owner Amanda Knote. “We are starting to get people coming in from Chadron, Crawford, Scottsbluff, and Alliance. The support from our hometown has been wonderful but it’s so nice having people come from other towns just to eat here.”

Amanda and her husband Wayne along with plenty of help from friends and family worked for months to get the restaurant ready to open. On February 12, 2019 they decided just to go for it and do a soft opening.

“We didn’t think we were going to be too busy and lunch went really smooth,” said Amanda. “Word spread and we were slammed that night; it was crazy.

“It’s definitely gone better than we thought it would. We didn’t know how it was going to go but the opportunity presented itself and we were like ‘let’s do it!’ I always wanted to do a business but where my parents owned a business and Wayne’s parents owned a business he was really hesitant.

“I’ve always thought that I wanted to have something on the side but I didn’t know what that was going to be then the opportunity just presented itself,” Wayne said.

Wayne is a machinist at the railroad and has been so supportive of Amanda’s dream.

“Everything has just came together so perfect though. Sometimes I think that we should have done this years ago but I just don’t think it would be going as well as it is now because our girls are older. They’ll be gone in two years so this will be where my focus goes. This is my baby now.”

So far she is there making orders for customer’s everyday but Sunday.

“As long as I get one day off I’m good,” she said. “That’s my day with the girls and always has been.”

Although Village Pizza is Amanda’s baby the business really is a family affair. Their 17 year old daughter Emily and 16 year old daughter Sara both work at Village Pizza as do their nieces Mataya, Emme and Lucette. Amanda’s dad, Larry Grant helps out a lot with building repairs construction, her mom Barb and sister Rebecca have also been a lot of help.

“Before we opened we worked with a chef at the Sysco Kitchens trying out different products which was so helpful,” Amanda said. “We had really big plans and wanted to make all of this different foods but the chef at Sysco said to start small and expand from there. We are so thankful we did.”

Village Pizza offers the “best pizza in Hemingford” as well as a variety of hot wings and subs.

Rumor has it that the cheesy bread sticks are an absolute must try!

They are excited to announce that an ice cream dipping cabinet came in this week. They will have four different flavors of hard ice cream.

“I don’t know if we’ll add too much more after that but I’m so excited to be able to offer ice cream to the community,” Amanda said.

There is a dining room in front and a back room for additional seating. It’s a nice room for private parties and get-togethers.

They have had conversations about getting a liquor license but will most likely shy away from that idea. They do however deliver across the alley to Gus’s Bar.

To-go pizza bags are available for purchase for customers that want to keep their pizza hot until they make it home to eat it.

Village Pizza is located at 404 Niobrara and can be reached at (308) 487-5862 to place an order.

Their hours are Sunday through Thursday they are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Follow Village Pizza on Facebook to stay up-to-date on their daily and weekend specials.