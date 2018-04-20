Many Alliance Businesses Approved For LB840 Funding, Full Council Audio

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss many agenda items including a proclamation for Arbor Day to be held on April 27th. There was a request for the 385 Cruisers Car Club for a street closure on May 5th on 16th and 18th Streets of Cheyenne Avenue. The 385 Cruisers will be holding a Gravity Drag event from 1pm to 5pm.

The City of Alliance recently sought bids for tree trimming services for urban and rural electric lines and alleyways. The City received a bid packet from Panhandle Tree Service. The City will also be buying a new snow blower for the Alliance Municipal Airport.

SkyView Golf Course will amend the current fee schedule to include promotional activities to encourage play at the course.

Many new Alliance business including Mr. Tim Kotshwar’s Alliance Community Pharmacy, Ms. Toni McCoy’s 719 Brewery, and Mr. Roger Franklin’s Garys Cleaning and Restoration made an application for the use of LB840 funding to assist with their businesses. You can hear the entire council audio below.