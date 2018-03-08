Manslaughter Trial Set In Buffalo County Crash That Killed Two

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Kearney for man accused of the drunken driving deaths of two people in south-central Nebraska.

Court records say 24-year-old Kalen Pfeiffer, of rural Amherst, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one of drunken driving.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 4 last on a gravel road northwest of Amherst in Buffalo County. Investigators say a large pickup driven by Pfeiffer and carrying five other adults left the road, entered a roadside ditch and rolled.

Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene: 21-year-old Amber Frerichs, of Bassett, and 29-year-old Neal Maloley, of Kearney.